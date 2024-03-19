The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Delivers EPIC Speech On The Steps Of The Supreme Court: The Biden Regime And Big Tech Are Employing What They Call the ‘Cognitive Infrastructure’ To Control What We Think

The US Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday from The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft in arguments Murthy v. Missouri in a lawsuit against the Biden administration and an army of government agencies who have sought to destroy this publication and purged thousands of alternative media websites from the web for reporting so-called “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

Other plaintiffs joining the TGP founder the lawsuit against the Biden regime for trampling on free speech include the state of Missouri, the state of Louisiana, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Aaron Kheriaty and Jill Hines.

On Monday, Hoft, the lead plaintiff in the case, and his attorney John Burns heard oral arguments in-person before the assembled Supreme Court.

The complaint, initially filed by the States of Missouri and Louisiana, alleges the Biden White House and dozens of federal officials and agencies are conspiring with social media companies including Facebook, Twitter censored the speech of millions of American citizens, particularly following the election of Donald Trump and amid the government manufactured Covid 19 pandemic.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals substantially sided with the plaintiffs, prompting the government to appeal, this time to the Supreme Court of the United States.

In an address to the nation on the steps of the Supreme Court, Hoft warned the decision in the monumental case will determine whether the United States remains a country in which citizens are protected by the First Amendment or will succumb to the totalitarianism as the federal government weaponizes tech giants continue to scrubs the free press from the web and retaliates against dissidents of the fictitious detrimental government narratives.

The Supreme Courts will determine “if we’re going to have free speech still in America, if we’re going to have our freedoms. We’re going to go one direction,” the intrepid journalist said. “Or the court is going to decide that, ‘No, we’re going to change things in America for the next few generations,’ and we’re gonna go in a different direction,” Hoft told hundreds of free speech activists outside the courthouse after oral arguments concluded.

“The courts gonna decide whether the government’s going to control the speed, the government’s gonna control the thoughts that you have.”

During discovery in the case Hoft confirmed the government was employing what it called “cognitive infrastructure” to “control what we think as human beings,” Hoft revealed.

“We actually found in discovery in this case, that they’re actually using a term ‘cognitive infrastructure. They’re calling it the cognitive infrastructure, and ‘they need to control that.’ Think of how Orwellian that is,” he continued. “They’re actually using a term like that, to describe that they have the right, then, to control what we think as human beings. That is so unAmerican.

“I hope but the court decides in our favor, because this, again, this is gonna decide who we are as a country. Are we going to be a totalitarian state for the government, where the government gets to tell us what to do, what to say what to think, are we going to have a free society like we’ve had before, and what we’re used to?

“God willing, this will turn out the way that we expect it should. We all know that should it should turn out this way. It’s not really a hard decision, I don’t think. But we hope that they have the courage to do the right thing, just like these brave doctors.”

The free speech plaintiffs document how the federal government colluded with tech executives into policing speech that deviates from the government’s fictitious narratives surrounding so called “safe and effective” Covid mandates and election integrity, and even intimidated the tech giants into compliance.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the few conservative leaning media outlets to not only withstand, but thrive amid, the sweeping censorship instituted across the web as social media giants collude with the government to obliterate the First Amendment and free speech.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted the Federal Bureau of Investigation coerced Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden lap top story.

“We have a website, and we noticed that we’re getting our stories shadow banned and blocked. Before that [2020] presidential election, we had access to this laptop computer that was Hunter Biden’s and we’re putting up stories and some pretty descriptive photos and video that came from the laptop,” Hoft continued. “These these articles were censored and taken down. And people who would retweet them or put them on their Facebook pages, they would have their articles taken down, they lose their Facebook page if they put something like that up.

“We found out a couple years later that it was a government that was behind now. It was the government that was telling the social media giants that this was ‘Russian disinformation.’ No, it wasn’t. It wasn’t disinformation at all. It was factual information. Just like we’re seeing today with some of these very prestigious doctors who are on this case with me.”

Hoft explained that generations of his family have served at home and abroad to for our freedoms in the battle:

My grandfather fought as a Yankee in the civil war. He fought in thirteen different battles to free the slaves and to reunite the union. My family was always very proud of the fact that they lived in America where we had the right to practice our religion when we wanted to, we had the right to speak up when we wanted to, we had the right to address the government when we had problems with what they were doing. You go on a couple of decades, my family was very active during World War II. They were stationed in Europe, in Northern Africa. They were nurses. They were Army men. My father was based out in Montana where he was training soldiers. Once again, it was America against the Nazism, against the tyranny, against the totalitarianism because we knew that we stood for righteousness and we stood for free speech and we had our rights — we had the Bill of Rights. We had this magnificent Constitution. My family was always very proud to be part of this country and to help build this country.” God willing, we’ll keep America the way it’s meant to be. We’ll keep our Constitution and we’ll keep our free speech.

