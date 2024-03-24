French Gov’t Report Declares Child Sex Changes Could Be ‘Greatest Ethical Scandal in Medical History’

A report from French lawmakers has concluded that child sex changes could be one of the “greatest ethical scandals in the history of medicine.”

The report, commissioned by members of the center-right Republican Party, outlines how healthcare providers have been influenced by trans-activist groups into violating basic medical standards.

Citing “tense scientific and medical debate”, the report accuses LGBT groups of promoting gender transition through aggressive social media campaigns aimed at vulnerable young people.

Its conclusion states:

There are many pathways that lead to gender dysphoria.These include mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety, anorexia, past trauma, autism,the emergence of sexuality – whether heterosexuality or homosexuality – and others. However, we are told that the medical course of gender transition is the only treatment that addresses all of these problems. Ultimately, there is every reason to believe that youth gender transition will be considered one of the greatest ethical scandals in the history of medicine. An ethical scandal approved by the medical profession, schools, universities, media and policies.

French Senators behind the report now plan on tabling legislation that would prevent the medical mutilation of minors by banning the use of puberty blockers and hormones to people under the age of 18.

Maud Vasselle, a mother whose daughter underwent gender transition treatment, told newspaper Le Figaro that a “child is not old enough to ask to have her body altered.”

"My daughter just needed the certificate of a psychiatrist, which she obtained after a one-hour consultation. But doctors don't explain the consequences of puberty blockers," she explained. "My daughter didn't realise that life wasn't going to be so easy with all these treatments… She was a brilliant little girl but now she's failing at school. And she is far from having found the solution to her problems." The report marks the continued pushback against child sex changes across the U.S. and Europe. Last year, Britain's National Health Service banned the use of puberty blockers outside of clinical research.