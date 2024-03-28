Four Dead, Several Injured in Stabbing Spree in Northern Illinois — Suspect in Custody (VIDEO)

The city of Rockford, Illinois, has been plunged into mourning following a horrific stabbing spree that left four people dead and seven others injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rockford Police Department responded to a medical emergency call at approximately 1:14 p.m., which quickly escalated into a multi-scene investigation leading to the discovery of multiple victims.

Authorities confirmed that the violence unfolded across several locations in the northern Illinois city, approximately 94 miles from Chicago.

Police Chief Carla Redd addressed the media, extending her deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and indicating that a 22-year-old male suspect was promptly taken into custody for questioning. However, still no ID was released.

“This is a pretty painstaking event,” Chief Redd expressed. “My heart goes out to the families right now who are suffering a loss.”

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, and another 22-year-old man, according to USA Today.

Rockford Fire Department District Chief Will Pederson confirmed that three victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while a fourth passed away after being transported to a local hospital.

The Rockford police reported that one of the injured remains in critical condition, with several others stabilized. Two additional victims, acknowledged by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, received treatment for their injuries, according to CNN.

The suspect was apprehended following a home invasion report, according to Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. Providing details on the encounter, Sheriff Caruana recounted how a female victim managed to escape the attacker despite sustaining injuries. A good Samaritan who came to her aid was also wounded but is reportedly in good condition.

“We don’t have a clear motive in regard to what caused this individual to commit such heinous crimes,” Police Chief Carla Redd said.

CNN reported:

Police said not all of the victims were stabbed, nor did they have any gunshot wounds, but did not indicate how the other victims died or were injured. One of the deceased victims was a mailman, according to the sheriff. “This is a very active and multi-level, multi-agency investigation and has an extensive amount of moving parts,” the Wednesday evening news release said. “As with any investigation, further details and charges may come at a later date.” Police urged residents to look at their cameras and doorbells for any video footage related to the incidents, and to submit any tips to police or anonymously through the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers. Speaking at the news conference, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he was “totally shaken by this act of violence and the impact that it’s having now on multiple families’ lives.” There will be counselors on-site at Flinn Middle School on Thursday and Friday to help those individuals and families that have been impacted, he said. “It’s hard to grasp how this could happen and how emotional and raw the community is tonight,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “As a dad, a son, a husband, the Mayor and a Rockford supporter, my heart is breaking for those who have lost their lives, their families and our community.”

WATCH:

This stabbing rampage comes on the heels of another violent incident in the city, where a Walmart employee was fatally stabbed just days prior.

Also, the chair and a member of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board resigned amid controversy after they approved the release of a man who committed a fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend’s young son, less than a day after his release.