Former Trump Defense Sec Says Liz Cheney, J6 Committee Threatened to ‘Make My Life Hell’ If He Contradicted Their Preferred Narrative

Donald Trump’s former acting Secretary of Defense, Chris Miller, has revealed that he felt “threatened” by former Congresswoman Liz Cheney and other members of the January 6th Committee after he refused to endorse their version of events.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Miller said that he became “fearful” of the panel’s tactics after they tried to stop him making claims that ran contrary to their preferred narrative.

According to Miller, the panel were particularly upset by a Fox News interview he gave with Trump national security official Kash Patel in which he pointed out that the former president authorized the National Guard to step in quell the protests taking place in and around the Capitol.

“The two of us were on [the Fox News show] and the next day my lawyer got a call from the Jan. 6 staff director – I forgot exactly who it was – but basically saying, very legalistic: ‘Well, if your client has additional information he wants to share, we’d be happy to have him re-interviewed,'” Miller explained.

“It was more that latent threat of: ‘If you want to keep going on TV, we’re gonna drag you in here again for additional hours of hearing testimony.’ So that was the nature of that whole thing,'” he continued.

He also outlined his view that the Committee’s Vice Chair Liz Cheney was the person “running the show” and that she was concerned about the “optics” of his claims that Trump attempted to restore order.

Miller, who was appointed as acting Secretary of Defense in October after his precedessor refused to act on evidence of widespread election fraud, added that he had not wanted to publicly discuss his concerns until now.

“I didn’t talk about it with anybody else because of the fear or the concern,” he said. “I wasn’t communicating with anybody, because I knew any interactions I had on it would result in me having to… acknowledge that I’d been in communications with other people. And then that just sort of opens up a whole can of worms with the investigators that I just didn’t want to do.’

“It was much easier just to not be involved with anybody or talk to anybody about this stuff because it was going to cause conflict and difficulties with the investigating team,” he continued. “So I didn’t talk to other people, quite simply.”

It is far from the first time that the J6 Committee has proven to be a witchhunt against Donald Trump. In January, an explosive report from Fox News revealed how the panel had secretly deleted over 100 potentially critical pieces of evidence right before the GOP took over the House of Representatives in 2022.