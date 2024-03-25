“First of All, It’s None of Your Business!” – Trump Flames Dishonest Reporter at Wall Street Presser (VIDEO)

President Trump on Monday afternoon held a press conference in New York City on Wall Street to address two major developments in the lawfare cases against him.

Trump on Monday morning appeared in a Manhattan court for a hearing on the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case.

Far-left New York judge Juan Merchan set the Stormy Daniels hush payment trial for April 15.

While Trump was in court for Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt trial for non-crimes, a New York appellate court ruled that President Trump can post a $175 million bond to cover Letitia James’ $464 million judgment.

Trump has 10 days to post the bond.

President Trump held a press conference to address the Biden-Democrat-Deep State lawfare cases against him.

“The people know it’s a scam. It’s a Biden trial. There is no trial — there’s a BIDEN TRIAL!” Trump said.

“This is all about election interference. This is all Biden-run things … meaning Biden and his thugs, because I don’t know if he knows he’s alive and it’s a shame what’s happening to our country. This is election interference,” Trump said.

“This is all weaponization of DOJ and FBI – they raided my house in violation of the thing called the Fourth Amendment – not allowed to do that. They raided my house in Florida – Mar-a-Lago. No notice, no nothing. They raided it! … It’s illegal what they’re doing, it’s criminal what they’re doing, and it’s never been done before in this country,” Trump said at the presser.

Trump also flamed a dishonest reporter who asked about his campaign spending.

“First of all, it’s none of your business!” Trump said to the reporter.

