Fire Breaks Out in Kiosk Near Lincoln Memorial, One Man Seriously Injured

A fire broke out in a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial Circle on Thursday morning.

The victim of the fire has been flown out by a U.S. Park Police helicopter and is being treated at a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

DC Fire authorities were able to put out the fire and secure propane tanks located inside the kiosk.

DC fire authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire comes a week after thick smoke was spotted above the Lincoln Memorial stemming from a vehicle fire on the Washington Memorial Parkway.

