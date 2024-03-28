Fire Breaks Out in Kiosk Near Lincoln Memorial, One Man Seriously Injured

A fire broke out in a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial Circle on Thursday morning.

The victim of the fire has been flown out by a U.S. Park Police helicopter and is being treated at a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

DC Fire authorities were able to put out the fire and secure propane tanks located inside the kiosk.

DC fire authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

WATCH:

Per NBC 4 Washington:

A fire at a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday seriously injured a man, officials said. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to Lincoln Memorial Circle and found a small structure in flames. A U.S. Park Police helicopter took the victim for medical treatment, D.C. Fire said. He is expected to survive. U.S. Park Police said the victim is associated with the kiosk. The fire has been extinguished, officials said.

The aftermath:

Update kiosk fire Lincoln Memorial Circle NW. Continue to wet down kiosk. Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries. Media staging is at French Dr. and Lincoln Memorial Circle. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P4f0h6VrUK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024

The fire comes a week after thick smoke was spotted above the Lincoln Memorial stemming from a vehicle fire on the Washington Memorial Parkway.

READ: