Federal Judge Finds Christian Pro-Life Activist Guilty After Singing Popular Hymn “HOLY HOLY HOLY” and Quoting Bible Outside Abortion Clinic

U.S. Federal Judge Joe Anderson, in a non-jury trial, found Christian pro-life activist Steven Lefemine, 68, guilty of violating the Freedom of Access of Clinic Entrances Act (FACE ACT) after he sang the popular hymn “Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty” and recited Bible verses outside of an abortion clinic in Columbia, South Carolina.

On November 15, 2022, Lefemine was protesting against abortions outside the Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in Columbia by singing hymns and quoting Bible scriptures.

Shortly after Lefemine’s protest began, the staff of the abortion clinic, along with the police officers, asked Lefemine to stop blocking the entrance of the abortion clinic, to which Lefemine replied he would only leave if “They agree not to kill babies today.”

At his trial, Lefemine represented himself and cited the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and Bible passages from Psalms, Exodus, Matthew, and Acts.

According to the DOJ, Lefemine now faces a maximum penalty of six months in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

