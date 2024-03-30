Federal Case Against Diddy Expands, Subpoenas Reportedly Issued to Affiliated Corporations Amid Asset Sell-Off — Ex-Bodyguard Claims Diddy is FBI Informant

The hip-hop mogul and influential Democratic Party figure was seen at a Miami golf course, in his first public appearance since the raids on his homes, which have drawn parallels to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

As reported by TMZ, the Southern District of New York is extending its reach, issuing subpoenas to a network of corporations linked to Diddy. These include telecommunications companies and tech firms, with even aircraft operators being targeted in a sweeping collection of evidence.

Amidst this legal turmoil, Diddy has been divesting from major assets, including his shares in REVOLT TV, and returning music rights from Bad Boy Records.

TMZ reported:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ subpoenas — all bearing Diddy’s real name, Sean Combs — were sent this week to various providers tied to the rapper, including his private charter jet, phone providers and computer companies. We’re told the subpoenas were fired off by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York … which, as we’ve reported, is running the investigation. Our sources say subpoenas will also be issued to commercial airlines, and possibly the FAA, just in case Diddy opted for commercial flights instead of his private jet.