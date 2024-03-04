JUST IN: Federal Appeals Court Reverses Judge’s Ruling, Allows Texas Immigration Law That Allows Police to Arrest Illegals to Take Effect



illegals cross into El Paso

More good new out of the courts!

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay of a federal judge’s decision to put a Texas law allowing police to arrest illegals on hold for a week.

The appeals court ruling will stay in place unless the Supreme Court intervenes by March 9.

US District Judge David Ezra, a Reagan appointee last Thursday issued a temporary injunction that blocked a Texas law that gave local police power to arrest illegal aliens.

“The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge David Ezra pauses a law that was set to take effect March 5 and came as President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger in November, Donald Trump, were visiting Texas’ southern border to discuss immigration. Texas officials are expected to appeal.” – ABC News reported.

In December Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X in December.

"At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level," Abbott said on X in December.

Far-left ‘civil rights’ organizations such as the ACLU filed lawsuits to stop Abbott’s new law.

“Ezra wrote in his decision that allowing Texas to “permanently supersede federal directives” due to an invasion would “amount to nullification of federal law and authority — a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War.”” ABC News reported.

The federal appeals court issued a stay on Ezra’s injunction.

The Texas Tribune reported:

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Saturday reversed a lower court’s ruling that halted a new state law allowing Texas police to arrest people suspected of crossing the Texas-Mexico border illegally. The New Orleans-based appeals court immediately paused its order for seven days to give the federal government time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the higher court doesn’t intervene, the new law could go into effect on Saturday as the legal battle continues. The appeals court also said that it will schedule oral arguments on its next available date. As of Monday, that date hasn’t been announced. The 5th Circuit ruling came a day after U.S. District Judge David Ezra in Austin blocked Senate Bill 4 from going into effect, saying the law “threatens the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice.”

