“It’s As If Bulger Never Existed” – FBI to Bury Boston Mobster Whitey Bulger’s File Forever

The FBI is trying to bury famed Boston mobster Whitey Bulger’s file forever.

“It’s as if Bulger never existed,” The Boston Herald’s Joe Dwinell said.

The Boston Herald requested Bulger’s law enforcement records through a FOIA lawsuit, but the FBI came back and said they are no longer releasing any files related to the deceased mobster.

“The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings. Therefore, your request is being administratively closed,” the FBI stated in a letter to the Boston Herald.

The Herald said they will appeal.

Excerpt from The Boston Herald:

The FBI is closing the book on the agency’s “corrupt” handling of James “Whitey” Bulger — forever. The feds are refusing to make any further installments of Bulger’s case file public, saying the records are “investigative” and no longer subject to the Freedom of Information Act. They did not divulge what investigation Bulger’s case could still be linked to, considering the former Southie mobster was murdered while in a West Virginia prison in August 2018 by two fellow inmates. He was 89 and wheelchair-bound at the time of his death. It has also long been speculated that Bulger hid millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts that have yet to be discovered. Bulger’s former FBI handler, John “Zip” Connolly, is also back in Massachusetts on a compassionate release and is appealing his case. He was given only years to live.

89-year-old James ‘Whitey’ Bulger was killed in prison by a ‘fellow inmate with mafia ties’ shortly after he was transferred to a West Virginia federal prison in 2018.

Bulger was reportedly wheeled away from security cameras and beaten with a lock in a sock and also had his eyes gouged out.

Sources told The Daily Mail that Whitey Bulger was about to out people in the FBI, specifically FBI officials of the informant program.

In 2022, the Justice Department announced 3 men, including a mafia hitman has been charged for the murder of Whitey Bulger.

The Whitey Bulger-Robert Mueller connection:

Robert Mueller’s minions helped mobster Whitey Bulger eliminate mob competitors, says Congressman Louie Gohmert

In May, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) previously published a 48-page report called “Robert Mueller Unmasked” to expose the Special Counsel’s decades of corruption.

In the extensive report, Gohmert covered Mueller’s shady past of helping mobster Whitey Bulger by eliminating mob competitors.

The Boston Globe noted Robert Mueller’s connection with the Whitey Bulger case in an article entitled, “One Lingering Question for FBI Director Robert Mueller.” The Globe said this:

“[Mike] Albano [former Parole Board Member who was threatened by two F.B.I. agents for considering parole for the men imprisoned for a crime they did not commit] was appalled that, later that same year, Mueller was appointed FBI director, because it was Mueller, first as an assistant US attorney then as the acting U.S. attorney in Boston, who wrote letters to the parole and pardons board throughout the 1980s opposing clemency for the four men framed by FBI lies. Of course, Mueller was also in that position while Whitey Bulger was helping the FBI cart off his criminal competitors even as he buried bodies in shallow graves along the Neponset…”

Mueller put people in prison for crimes they did not commit: