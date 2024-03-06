‘Father of Fake News’ Dan Rather Blasts Reporters’ Neutrality

Rather was removed from his position and then became a reporter online.

Now he’s insisting that reporters abandon any pretense of neutrality, insisting that they challenge President Donald Trump’s statements immediately and publicly.

The Washington Examiner reports Rather is demanding “reporters blast” Trump whenever he makes a statement that can be questioned, “though not Democrats.”

“Enough with Both-sides-ism,” he wrote on X. “If Trump says the sky is green, the story isn’t that the sky is now green; the story is that the sky is still blue and Trump got it wrong.”

If I may, there’s something I need to get off my chest. As democracy remains under siege, it has been frustrating to watch how the press covers politics these days. I am reminded by lessons that came to me during the Nixon years as a CBS News correspondent, which I’ll add here:… — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 5, 2024

He claims that democracy “remains under siege” and he’s “frustrated” by the coverage of politics.

“When one side lies intentionally and repeatedly, they are no longer entitled to the benefit of the doubt. They should be held to account, right away. Do not simply repeat the narratives they spew,” he demanded.

That should be done through “Live Fact-Checking,” he said.