Fani Willis and Judge in Trump 2020 Election Case Receive Last Minute Primary Challengers

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is facing disqualification from the Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump after she lied to the court about her affair with her lover and Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

A previous court filing revealed Willis also “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Wade.

On Friday, just before the noon filing deadline in Fulton County, two candidates entered the race to challenge Willis.

Attorney Christian Wise Smith, a progressive who ran against Willis four years ago, will challenge Willis in the Democratic primary in May. Republican Courtney Kramer, the only Republican, also qualified.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

Kramer, an attorney from Alpharetta, Georgia, was a former intern in the Trump White House.

BREAKING Attorney Courtney Kramer @supreme_court1 has qualified to run for Fulton DA in a challenge to #FaniWillis Kramer pledges to focus on the Atlanta crime crisis, violent crime, human trafficking, organized retail theft Things that matter most to Fulton residents pic.twitter.com/1yE3bYZyUv — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 8, 2024

Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Josh McKoon shared on X, “Fulton County voters, myself among them, deserve a candidate for District Attorney who will be honest, who will seek justice for the people of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit without fear or favor. I am delighted to announce that Courtney Kramer, a bright young lawyer, has answered the call to serve by qualifying this morning to fire Fani Willis. Every Fulton County voter now will have an honest choice and an ethical choice to restore confidence in our criminal justice system that is sorely needed.”

Almost four years ago, voters in Fulton County elected a new District Attorney who promised to turn the page on decades of corruption and ineffectiveness in that office. Fani Willis ran on the slogan “Integrity Matters”. While that slogan originally represented a lofty goal… pic.twitter.com/i773WSEELY — Josh McKoon (@JoshMcKoon) March 8, 2024

She told WSB Channel 2 that Willis was wrong in prosecuting the former president.

“I think the moment she decided to indict President Trump and 19 other defendants was the moment I said I had had enough,” Kramer said.

Kramer joined Real America’s Voice in 2023 to discuss Willis’ indictment of President Trump, which she called a ‘complete dereliction of duty.’

Watch:

Courtney Kramer calls Willis’ indictment of President Trump a ‘complete dereliction of duty’ Election Lawyer @supreme_court1 warns Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ indictment against President Trump is going to create a chilling effect for people challenging elections in the future… pic.twitter.com/7bE3YBq7i4 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 15, 2023

The presiding judge in the case, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, will have two challengers, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and attorney Tiffani Johnson, for the nonpartisan race in May.