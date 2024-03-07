FANI BUSTED! Witness Testimony: Fani Willis Visited Biden White House, Met with Kamala Harris Prior to Trump RICO Indictment (VIDEO)

The Georgia State Senate Special Committee on Investigations Wednesday morning heard testimony from Trump RICO co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant.

In a previous court filing, Michael Roman revealed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Merchant testified on her conversations with Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney Terrence Bradley.

Merchant testified that Fani Willis indeed visited the Biden White House and met with Kamala Harris prior to the Trump RICO indictment.

According to publicly available records, Fani Willis visited the White House and met with Kamala Harris in February 2023 – several months before the Trump RICO indictment.

Merchant testified to this on Wednesday.

WATCH:

Here’s Attorney Ashleigh Merchant testifying that #FaniWillis in fact visited the White House, and the VPOTUS prior to the GA Trump RICO indictment pic.twitter.com/p84UKf5NAi — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 6, 2024

Fani Willis previously testified that she did not visit the White House when she traveled to DC.

WATCH:

Georgia judge Scott McAfee previously said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.