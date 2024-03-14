Family Values Team praises AGs Who Are Challenging YouTube’s Bias



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Law enforcement officers accuse platform of ‘misleading’ statements

A prominent family values organization is praising a move by attorneys general from many states to challenge YouTube’s pro-abortion bias.

“I’m so glad law enforcement is calling out YouTube for its obvious pro-abortion bias against pro-life videos,” explained Jennifer Roback Morse, the chief of the Ruth Institute, a global nonprofit that leads efforts to defend the family.

Previous reports document that 16 state attorneys general are calling out YouTube for “misleading” informational posts on abortion videos, warning that the platform is putting women in danger by minimizing the risks of chemical abortions.

“Your bias against pro-life and pro-woman messages is un-American; inconsistent with the liberties protected by the First Amendment; and, in this case, illegal,” the attorneys general said in the letter, first obtained by The Daily Signal. “It must stop.”

The move is being led by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, and also was joined by officials from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Morse explained, “At the Ruth Institute, we’re no stranger to those blue boxes under our YouTube videos, giving ‘abortion health information.’ Since we often interview pro-life activists, we see those obnoxious boxes frequently.”

She cited YouTube’s “false” information that a chemical abortion is done “by a licensed healthcare professional.”

“Obviously, this is false,” Morse said. “Chemical abortions are performed, not by a doctor, but by the pregnant woman herself, often at home, alone, and with no idea what’s about to happen to her.”

She explained, “The same people who have scared us for years over ‘do-it-yourself home abortions’ with coat-hangars seem utterly indifferent to the suffering of women from ‘do-it-yourself home abortions’ with minimally regulated pharmaceuticals.”

A video on the topic documents that about one in 25 of all women who take abortion chemicals end up in an emergency room.

Bird, in an interview with The Daily Signal, explained, “Women deserve to know the truth about the dangers of chemical abortion pills. For YouTube to attach deceptive labels to videos of women sharing their testimonies after suffering from at-home abortion drugs is a disservice to women everywhere. YouTube must end its blatant misinformation campaign that puts women at risk and quit targeting pro-life messages.”

