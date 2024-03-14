Explosion at FBI Training Facility in California Leaves 16 Injured

An explosion at the FBI’s training facility in Irvine, California, has left 16 people injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Orange County Fire Authority announced that an explosion had occurred during the Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team’s annual training exercise.

Thirteen people were hospitalized as a precaution after feeling dizzy from the blast, while another person suffered more severe injuries and is expected to get surgery.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department gave no details on what caused the blast and is currently investigating the incident.

16 injured after incident at FBI training facility in Irvine – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/yGr3ld3kmb — hiiຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) March 14, 2024

Per NBC Los Angeles:

At least 16 people were injured during an incident at the FBI’s training facility in Irvine. This happened at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI training facility on Magazine Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed it was an annual training for the department’s SWAT and hazardous device teams. Authorities said after some sort of explosion occurred, the injured people were transported to a nearby hospital. Many of them were taken to the hospital as a precaution because they were experiencing dizziness and ringing of the ears. While one person may require surgery for a leg injury, 13 of them were treated and released from the hospital.

