Expelled Congressman George Santos Trolls Democrats and Biden by Showing up for SOTU Address

George Santos might not be a member of Congress anymore, but he is in the Capitol tonight for the State of the Union address. What a master move in trolling.

Former members are apparently allowed to attend this event.

You have to give the guy credit for having a sense of humor.

ABC News reports:

Expelled GOP Rep. George Santos reappears on House floor before State of the Union

Disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos arrived in the House chamber on Thursday night about an hour before President Joe Biden’s speech was to begin about three months after he became the first House member to be expelled in more than 20 years.

He was seen seated on the GOP side near the aisle — his normal position when he was a voting lawmaker.

He had told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott he would do so.

Scott reported that for several minutes, Santos was seated where he could brush shoulders with Biden if he were to stay there while the president arrived and walked down the aisle.

This is pretty funny.

We live in entertaining times.

