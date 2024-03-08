Expelled Congressman George Santos Trolls Democrats and Biden by Showing up for SOTU Address

George Santos might not be a member of Congress anymore, but he is in the Capitol tonight for the State of the Union address. What a master move in trolling.

Former members are apparently allowed to attend this event.

You have to give the guy credit for having a sense of humor.

ABC News reports:

Expelled GOP Rep. George Santos reappears on House floor before State of the Union Disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos arrived in the House chamber on Thursday night about an hour before President Joe Biden’s speech was to begin about three months after he became the first House member to be expelled in more than 20 years. He was seen seated on the GOP side near the aisle — his normal position when he was a voting lawmaker. He had told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott he would do so. Scott reported that for several minutes, Santos was seated where he could brush shoulders with Biden if he were to stay there while the president arrived and walked down the aisle.

This is pretty funny.

Not hot take: George Santos deserves to be at the SOTU more than Ilhan Omar… pic.twitter.com/RucnuRL7wU — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 8, 2024

Former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House in December in a historic vote, makes a surprise appearance in the House chamber for tonight's State of the Union address. https://t.co/49x2tJ7z3U : Win McNamee/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/x8VHxJnNFt — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2024

George Santos, expelled from the House in December, is sitting with Lauren Boebert and is wearing a crystal-encrusted collar ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address. Follow live updates. https://t.co/AdocpDO9Gw pic.twitter.com/GO4ckFe6PO — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 8, 2024

We live in entertaining times.