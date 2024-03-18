EXCOMMUNICATED: RFK Jr. Excluded From Kennedy Family Photo With Dementia Joe

by

Joe Biden posed for a photo with the entire Kennedy family outside the White House on Sunday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, although one notable face was missing.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election, was the only member of the Kennedy clan not featured in a photo published by his young sister Kerry on Sunday.

Kerry Kennedy, who describes herself as a “progressive Catholic and lifelong feminist” and works as the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, posted the photo on the X platform.

“‘It’s not enough to wish the world were better, you must make the world better,'” she wrote. “President Biden, you make the world better. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.” 

Among those featured in the photo include Kerry’s daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, her sister Rory Kennedy and former Democratic Congressman turned Biden’s Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joseph Patrick Kennedy III.

Many progressives celebrated the photo as an explicit rejection of RFK Jr.’s political ambitions, as the independet candidate fights to get on as many ballots as possible ahead of the November election.

One Democratic Party activist declared it a “not-so-subtle message” to RFK Jr., while another described it as a “significant repudiation of RFK Jr’s extremist and conspiracy-laden presidential campaign.”

Many members of the Kennedy family have previously denounced their relative’s views, which include opposition to vaccines and rolling back the power of the American deep state.

On Sunday, it was reported that he is expected to tap California attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate. Shanahan was formerly married to Google’s billionaire co-founder Sergey Brinn.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.