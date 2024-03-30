Even Senate Democrats Are Objecting to Biden Judicial Nominee With Ties to Terrorists and Cop Killers

Adeel Abdullah Mangi is a Biden administration judicial nominee to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

They have been trying to push him through the senate confirmation process for months, but Republicans have blocked the nominee because he has ties to people who were in the domestic terror group the Weather Underground and other radicals, including cop killers.

Now even senate Democrats are objecting to Mangi’s nomination, meaning that the Biden administration should probably stop wasting everyone’s time with this.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Third Senate Democrat Comes Out Against Biden’s Controversial Judicial Nominee Sen. Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.) on Wednesday became the third Democrat in the Senate to come out against Adeel Mangi, President Joe Biden’s controversial nominee to serve as a federal appeals court judge. Rosen joined Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D., Nev.) and Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) in opposing Mangi, a Muslim-American lawyer and nominee to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, according to NBC News. Mangi is seeking the Senate’s confirmation but has faced pushback in recent months from Senate Republicans due to his affiliation with anti-cop and anti-Israel groups. “Given the concerns I’ve heard from law enforcement in Nevada, I am not planning to vote to confirm this nominee,” Rosen said in a statement Wednesday… Manchin on Friday said he would not vote for Mangi, describing the Biden-backed lawyer as not a “reasonable” nominee. Last Tuesday, Cortez Masto became the first Senate Democrat to publicly oppose Mangi’s confirmation, citing Mangi’s role as an advisory board member at the Alliance of Families for Justice.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana recently spoke about this on the senate floor.

Adeel Mangi is not qualified to be a federal judge because he supports organizations that celebrate people who kill law enforcement officers, hate Americans, and hate Jews. It’s not Islamophobic to recognize that. It’s our job. pic.twitter.com/sQkUBte1io — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 22, 2024

The nominee’s ties are toxic.

Exclusive: Biden nominee ADEEL MANGI sits on advisory board with SUSAN ROSENBERG, a notorious domestic terrorist involved in a communist group that bombed the U.S. Senate building in 1983. And that’s just a small part of her lengthy rap sheet. https://t.co/XdGx2CFTp7 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 27, 2024

The Biden administration needs to cut their losses and move on.