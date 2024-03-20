Elon Musk: FBI Portal on Twitter “Auto-Deleted All Communications” After Two Weeks – To Likely Hide Government’s Involvement in Censoring Speech

At what point do we stop and ask ourselves if Chris Wray’s FBI is really on the side of the American people?

X owner Elon Musk told Texas Lindsey in an interview this week that FBI had a Twitter portal that deleted all communications after two weeks to hide it’s nefarious requests. That way FOIA requests would turn up nothing on their communications after two weeks.

Elon Musk: And this is coming from multiple parts of the government, from the State Department, the FBI, Homeland Security, from really many parts of the government. It wasn’t just one arm of the government. There was this FBI portal that auto-deleted all communications after two weeks. So we actually don’t know what was said there. In fact, this strike me as a FOIA violation, freedom of Information act violation, because you shouldn’t be able to delete, orderly delete things after two weeks. There’s a little known agency in the State Department called the Global Engagement Center, which most people have never heard of, but they might have been the single worst offender because they demanded the suspension of, at one point, over 250,000 accounts, which I think all Twitter largely complied with. But the suspension demands were so broad that they accidentally demanded a suspension of a journalist on CNN and an elected Canadian politician. It was just an incredibly broad sweeep.

In July 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported that Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, the man who invented email, had discovered Twitter’s “partner support portal.”

Dr. Shiva discovered that Twitter built a special portal offered to certain governmental entities so that government officials can flag and delete content they dislike for any reason, as part of what they call their “Twitter Partner Status.”

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai ran for US Senate in Massachusetts as a Republican and made allegations of voter fraud on Twitter. These tweets were then deleted by the far-left tech giant. Later it was discovered that they were deleted at the direction of government employees of the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.

In late July 2021, Dr. Shiva released another explosive report.

Dr. Shiva revealed how election officials and government actors work together to coordinate with social media platforms to silence speech in America.

In December 2022, the Twitter FIles reporter Matt Taibbi released Part 6 of his investigation, the FBI Subsidiary.

Journalist Matt Taibbi released part 6 dubbed Twitter, The FBI Subsidiary.

Instead of chasing child sex predators or terrorists, the FBI has agents — lots of them — analyzing and mass-flagging social media posts. Not as part of any criminal investigation, but as a permanent, end-in-itself surveillance operation. People should not be okay with this. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022



The FBI was targeting Twitter accounts for suspension and policing jokes on Twitter.

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files, Part Six

TWITTER, THE FBI SUBSIDIARY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

2. The #TwitterFiles are revealing more every day about how the government collects, analyzes, and flags your social media content. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

The FBI was in constant contact with Twitter. The FBI made numerous email requests to take down tweets on “election misinformation.”

Taibbi also reported that the FBI’s social media-focused task force, known as FTIF, created in the wake of the 2016 election, swelled to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds.

Now we know that the government invested millions in their government censorship complex to target Americans, conservatives, and anyone who questioned the COVID narrative.

And now we know they were deleting their communications.