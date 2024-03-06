DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump Secretly Meets With Elon Musk as General Election Showdown With Biden Looms

President Trump might be about to receive some massive help from the world’s second richest man.

According to to the New York Times, the 45th President held a secret meeting with X owner Elon Musk Sunday at the Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. A handful of wealthy GOP donors were also in Trump’s home then.

The get-together comes as Trump looks for some needed cash to compete with the record fundraising from Joe Biden’s campaign. The Times notes Musk has the potential to erase Biden’s significant financial advantage all on his own.

At this time, it is unknown whether Musk has committed to spending money on Trump’s campaign. One would think at first that a heavy investment on Musk’s might seem a stretch considering he has overwhelmingly voted for Democrats in the past.

The Times further points out that Musk and Trump have had heated disagreements. For example, in the summer of 2022, Musk said it was time for Trump to “sail into the sunset” while the 45th President responded with a colorful term for Musk.

But there are reasons to think that Tesla founder might decide to endorse the great MAGA king this time, beginning with immigration.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Musk has been sounding the alarm on the Biden regime’s betrayal of America on the border for weeks.

He escalated the rhetoric on Tuesday when he warned that “the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.”

The Times reports that if Musk decides to endorse Trump, the issue of illegal immigration will be a crucial motivator.

The Biden regime has also harassed Musk with numerous frivolous investigations. They are exhausting all resources to destroy his business empire and perhaps even reverse his purchase of X/Twitter.

Musk has also been one of America’s staunchest enemies of the woke agenda. He understands our nation faces an enduring culture war and has bravely cast his lot with conservatives in this fight.

The Twitter owner has personal and policy reasons for wanting to rid the nation of Joe Biden. Democrat and liberal media heads will explode if Musk gives his full financial backing to Trump.