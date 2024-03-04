Company That Offers Custom Child-Like Sex Dolls, Now Promotes Bestiality and Offers Dog Sex Dolls for Zoophiles

Caitlin Roper, an advocate against sexual abuse and the author of a book on the intersection of technology and sexual exploitation, has raised serious concerns regarding a company’s latest product line: customizable canine sex dolls aimed at zoophiles.

The company, Mythical Creations, reportedly came under fire before for manufacturing and selling child-like sex dolls to pedophiles, The Publica reported.

Roper brought attention to the issue on X, calling out the company’s disturbing expansion into realistic dog sex dolls.

“*Content warning* A manufacturer of toddler and infant sex abuse dolls, who invites male customers to send in a photo of the child they want their doll to look like, is now selling customisable dog sex dolls,” she wrote.

The Mythical Creations website features a range of dog sex dolls, crafted with alarming realism using platinum silicone and containing a custom skeleton that allows them to be posed in various positions.

The website touts, “This dog sex is very realistic (made with platinum silicone and custom skeleton). It has oral, anal and vaginal function. Since it has a skeleton, it can be posed. Meaning it can assume multiple positions such as sitting and lying down.”

“The dog not only looks realistic, it feels realistic too! Making love to it will give you a lot of pleasure. However, it’s not just an object to be used for pleasure. It’s also a beautiful piece of art for people that admire the shape of dogs and that want to keep it in their home,” it added.

The price of one doll stands at $2,800, with additional charges for specific breeds such as Huskies and German Shepherds. The company justifies its products by arguing that they cater to a stigmatized minority and asserts that the dolls are shipped internationally “without any problems.”

Mythical Creations boldly states that the dolls do not fall under bestiality laws as they could be interpreted as “realistic dog dolls used for art and photography.”

On its website, the company also advertises the service of creating custom sex dolls tailored to the purchaser’s fantasies, with options including child-like features. These dolls can command prices up to $11,000.

“A custom-made doll is not cheap, but it’s worth the price. Being able to touch and see the character of your dreams is priceless. We can turn any 3D model into a sex doll!”

Although it is unclear who the owner is, The Publica reported that it is believed to be owned by Bram Joosten, a Dutch national previously implicated in selling highly controversial sex dolls resembling children.

The news outlet reported:

Based on photographs used on the Mythical Creations site, it appears that it is owned by Dutch national Bram Joosten, who formerly had a similar website using identical photos. In 2022, Joosten said in a video posted online that he had moved to an African country to kickstart a sexual sanctuary for pedophiles without legal repercussions. His announcement followed an extensive expose by journalist Anna Slatz revealing that he had been manufacturing infant and toddler sex dolls, as well as customizable child-like sex dolls. As previously reported by independent child safeguarding news outlet Reduxx, Joosten had also operated a website which hosted videos of adult males “having sex with dolls in the likeness of small children.” While Joosten has previously tried to claim that he is simply providing a “therapeutic service” for those with taboo desires, speaking to The Publica, Caitlin Roper, the author of Sex Dolls, Robots, and Woman Hating, explained that the dolls are far from harmless. “There are some people who will defend this as a fantasy, or a victimless crime. They’ll say, ‘it’s not an actual dog’, or ‘it’s not an actual baby’, as though there is no harm. But we have to view these products in context, and that’s a context where men do sexually abuse and rape children, infants and animals, and these products encourage and legitimize this abuse, and enable men to practice,” she said.

Hat Tip Ari