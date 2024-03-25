DISGRACEFUL: Senate Dems Unanimously Vote Against Spending Package Amendment to Stop Biden Admin from Using Taxpayer Dollars to Fly Illegals INTO America — Musk Calls Them ‘Insane!’

Senate Democrats on Friday night voted unanimously to continue facilitating the invasion of our country by shooting down Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty’s amendment to the Swamp’s spending bill that would prevent the use of American tax dollars to fly illegals from foreign airports into various U.S. cities.

The disastrous omnibus bill does nothing to secure the border while allocating millions of dollars to funding full-term abortions, LGBTQ programs, and youth gender transitioning programs. It also funds the Biden Regime to continue its attack on the Second Amendment with a federal gun-grab operation to keep firearms out of the hands of people who they say “pose a threat to themselves and others.”

The 1,000-page bill was made public at 2:32 am on Thursday while Americans were asleep and was voted on the next day.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had enough and filed a Motion to Vacate the chair against Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday morning after his “complete betrayal of Republican voters across the country.”

Senator Bill Hagerty posted a clip from the Senate Floor on Friday night, commenting, “Tonight every single Senate Democrat voted against my amendment that would stop Biden Admin from using taxpayer dollars to charter flights for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from their countries directly to American towns to be resettled. Indefensible.”

Watch below:

HAGERTY: In order to consider my very simple and reasonable amendment, it’s vital that the Senate must move the Democrat leaders blocking the amendment out of the way in order to move forward with my amendment. Let me cut through the procedural language here. I’m bringing forward a vote on a very simple question: Do you support American taxpayer dollars being used to fly illegal immigrants from countries like Venezuela and Haiti into America to be settled in cities and towns near you? If so, then vote against me; Vote ‘No’ to preserve this practice of using taxpayer dollars to charter planes that move and import 1000s of illegal aliens into your states. Make no mistake here. President Biden has been secretly flying hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from foreign countries into Blue City airports. Just last year alone, in 2023, it was reported that some 320,000 illegal aliens had been flown in using this method.

Elon Musk later chimed in on Saturday, “This is insane!”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, new revelations emerged that the Biden Regime is not only mishandling the southern border but actively aiding and abetting the invasion by operating secret charter flights to transport illegal immigrants from foreign airports to various U.S. cities.

Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam was the first to report on this treason last month after he discovered “15-acre facilities” in the Darién gap between Colombia and Panama that the United States is using to process and smuggle illegals into the United States before they even reach the border.

Throughout Central and South America, illegal immigrants’ access to the U.S. with full rights is currently being streamlined through regional processing centers called Safe Mobility Offices, and they are arriving in cities near you as refugees.

Elon Musk previously warned Americans on X after the news broke, saying, “This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time.”

Rep Andrew Clyde (R-GA) took to social media on Thursday to further detail the devastating open border policies in the rushed omnibus bill, stating, “The Swamp’s second spending package is finally out. Follow along for all the policy wins that were SURRENDERED during backroom negotiations.”

“Surrendered: Prohibiting DHS funds from being used to damage or remove President Trump’s border wall.”

“Surrendered: Defunding Biden’s CBP One App, which is being used to funnel millions of illegal aliens into our country.”

“Surrendered: Prohibiting DHS funds from being used to diminish current immigrant law that allows ICE to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove illegal aliens.”

“Surrendered: Prohibiting DHS funds from being used to implement memos containing disastrous open border policies.”

“Surrendered: Requiring Secretary Mayorkas to prioritize ICE funds to detain illegal aliens & ensure illegal aliens on the non-detained docket are enrolled in the ATD program with GPS monitoring.”

“Surrendered: Defunding the Biden Administration’s radical asylum rule.”

“Surrendered: Prohibiting ICE funds from being used to pay for or perform abortions.”

“Surrendered: Prohibiting DHS funds from being used to administer hormones or transgender surgeries to illegal aliens in ICE custody.”

“Surrendered: Defunding DHS’ DEI executive orders & CRT initiatives.”

“Surrendered: Prohibiting DHS funds from being used to support a Disinformation Governance Board or any entity engaged in censorship.”