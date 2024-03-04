Biden Regime Abandons Israel: Kamala Harris Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza for At Least 6 Weeks But Does Not Demand the Release of the Hostage Jews, including American Jews (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris spoke Sunday in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on the Bloody Sunday Anniversary. During her speech, Vice President Kamala Harris called for a ceasefire in Gaza for at least six weeks.
Israel has vowed to continue to fight through Ramadan until the Jewish hostages are released by Hamas. The terror group holds at least 130 Jewish hostages from their barbaric attack on Isreal in October.
Here are a few points to consider when reading Kamala’s remarks.
** It’s evident that the Biden regime believes the news and propaganda coming from Gaza that is entirely filtered by Hamas before its release and is often completely dishonest and manufactured.
** Kamala condemned Hamas and called for self-determination for the Palestinian people. But, polling in Gaza has found that from 68% to 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks on Israel and Jews.
** Kamala called for a mandatory 6-week immediate ceasefire by Israel but DID NOT call for the immediate release of the 130 hostages that were taken during the brutal slaughter of Jews on October 13.
** Kamala repeated the lie that Joe Biden supports Israel. But the Biden regime has gifted Israel’s most dangerous enemy Iran with at least $80 billion dollars since he came into office.
Kamala Harris: So before I begin today, I must address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration. As I have said many times, too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.
And just a few days ago, we saw hungry, desperate people approach aid trucks, simply trying to secure food for their families. After weeks of nearly no aid reaching northern Gaza, and they were met with gunfire and chaos. Our hearts break for the victims of that horrific tragedy and for all the innocent people in Gaza who are suffering from what is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe.
People in Gaza are starving, the conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act. As President Joe Biden said on Friday, the United States is committed to urgently get more life saving assistance to innocent Palestinians in need. Yesterday, the Department of Defense carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian assistance, and the United States will continue these airdrops and we will work on a new route by sea to deliver aid. And the israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses.
They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid. They must ensure humanitarian personnel sites and convoys are not targeted. And they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water and fuel can reach those in need. As I have said repeatedly since October 7, Israel has a right to defend itself.
And President Joe Biden and I are unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security. Hamas cannot control Gaza, and the threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has vowed to repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated. Hamas has shown no regard for innocent life, including for the people of Gaza, who have suffered under its rule for almost two decades. And Hamas still holds dozens of hostages for nearly 150 days now, innocent men and women, including american citizens, who were brutally taken from their homes and from a concert.
I will repeat, the threat of Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table. This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in this would allow us to build something more enduring, to ensure Israel is secure and to respect the right of the palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self determination.
I will repeat, the threat of Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table. This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in this would allow us to build something more enduring, to ensure Israel is secure and to respect the right of the palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self determination.

Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal. Let's get a ceasefire, let's reunite the hostages with their families, and let's provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza. I will now address the occasion for our gathering today on this hallowed ground on the foot of the Edmund Pettis bridge, where 59 years ago, on a cold Sunday morning, 600 brave souls set out from Selma.
