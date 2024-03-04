Biden Regime Abandons Israel: Kamala Harris Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza for At Least 6 Weeks But Does Not Demand the Release of the Hostage Jews, including American Jews (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris spoke Sunday in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on the Bloody Sunday Anniversary. During her speech, Vice President Kamala Harris called for a ceasefire in Gaza for at least six weeks.

Israel has vowed to continue to fight through Ramadan until the Jewish hostages are released by Hamas. The terror group holds at least 130 Jewish hostages from their barbaric attack on Isreal in October.

Here are a few points to consider when reading Kamala’s remarks.

** It’s evident that the Biden regime believes the news and propaganda coming from Gaza that is entirely filtered by Hamas before its release and is often completely dishonest and manufactured.

** Kamala condemned Hamas and called for self-determination for the Palestinian people. But, polling in Gaza has found that from 68% to 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks on Israel and Jews.

** Kamala called for a mandatory 6-week immediate ceasefire by Israel but DID NOT call for the immediate release of the 130 hostages that were taken during the brutal slaughter of Jews on October 13.

** Kamala repeated the lie that Joe Biden supports Israel. But the Biden regime has gifted Israel’s most dangerous enemy Iran with at least $80 billion dollars since he came into office.