Democrat Senator Tim Kaine on Shocking Video of Illegals Overrunning Texas National Guard: “I Don’t Think it’s an Invasion” (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine was on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream to discuss topics including the border.

“Would you consider this an invasion and is there more we could be doing with respect to pressuring Mexico?” Bream asked of the shocking video of illegals breaching the concertina wire and overrunning Texas National Guard members in El Paso on Thursday.

Tim Kaine said the shocking video of military-age males running over the Texas National Guard is not an invasion.

“I don’t think it’s an invasion it is an immigration crisis. It’s a national security issue but I think you’ve got to be careful throwing around words like invasion. It was that kind of wording that led the deranged guy to go shoot up the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh killing folks a couple of years ago, and I think that kind of rhetoric is irresponsible,” Kaine said.

Watch:

Not only is Senator Kaine denying it is an invasion, but he actually blamed the use of words that caused someone to go on a shooting rampage.

At estimated 11 to 12 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since January 2021. That sounds like an invasion of catastrophic proportions.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

A look back shows that the open border crisis is clearly an invasion.

In March, there were 7,000 encounters with illegal aliens at the southern border in just one day alone according to CBP sources.

Before Texas secured the border at Eagle Pass, mass numbers of illegals were crossing the Rio Grande river in November 2023.

Video footage is from November 2023.

Watch:

Even with the Biden regime repeatedly sabotaging Texas’ efforts to secure the southern border, they still have managed to improve their situation.

The left’s narrative that the open border is not an invasion is simply a lie.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

