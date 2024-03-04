Democrat Senator Chris Murphy on Joe Biden: “I Think the President is an Incredibly Compelling Figure” (VIDEO)

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D) appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning.

Host Jon Karl pointed out to Senator Murphy that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris largely avoid the public.

Kamala Harris is highly unpopular and Joe Biden can barely string a sentence together.

Feeble Joe Biden has been hiding out at Camp David all weekend.

“Don’t they need to be out there more?” Karl asked the Senator.

“Oh, I think you will see the President out there and you will see the Vice President out there,” Senator Murphy responded.

“I think the President is an incredibly compelling figure and I would hope the White House would send him out all over the country to just be who he is,” Senator Murphy continued.

Watch:

To be who he is?

Last month Biden held a black-tie dinner at the White House for Governors. He could hardly read his own notes.

Watch:

When Biden was done speaking, he needed assistance from his handlers.

“I’m right here?” Biden said.

Watch:

Joe Biden didn’t appear to be “an incredibly compelling figure,” but appeared confused and disoriented.

He has demonstrated even more confusion while in public. Biden was treated like a toddler when he visited a bike shop in Pennsylvania in January.

Watch:

