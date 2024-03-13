DEMOCRAT LOVE FEST: Stephen Colbert Hosting Fundraiser With Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Obama

Stephen Colbert is going to host a fundraiser for Biden that will feature Joe, Bill Clinton and Obama. Is it time to reclassify the Late Show as a Democrat super PAC?

Naturally, the event is going to be an elite, high-dollar affair with special perks for people who make six-figure donations.

They’re looking to raise upwards of $10 million.

FOX News reports:

Biden, Clinton, Obama to appear at lavish fundraiser with Stephen Colbert President Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are set to appear with liberal late-night host Stephen Colbert for a fundraiser that could bring in over $10 million. The fundraiser is scheduled for March 28 in New York City and the cheapest tickets cost around $250, according to NBC News. Photos with all three presidents will cost $100,000 and those in attendance who donate $250,000 or $500,000 will be allowed to attend separate functions with the Democratic trio. Colbert, a staunch Democratic Party supporter who’s anchored “The Late Show” since 2015, is expected to host a conversation with all three presidents as over 3,000 people are set to attend. “This is going to be the biggest fundraising event that Joe Biden has done in his political career. I believe it’s the largest fundraising event in Democratic Party history. It’s also the only time that three [Democratic] presidents have done a [campaign] fundraiser together,” Biden Victory Fund national finance chair Chris Korge told NBC News.

People on Twitter don’t seem overly impressed.

Mount Rushmore of dumbasses https://t.co/L4x1uLKO38 — Joseph Smith (@Joseph_Smith24) March 12, 2024

The three 'axis of evil'. https://t.co/894JKBF8dr — Tukura Nuhu Nyigwa (@NyigwaNuhu) March 12, 2024

Ah, the Three Stooges tour! https://t.co/tf757ie4yO — Gov Phil Murphy. Having a whale of a time in NJ. (@Murphythemoron) March 5, 2024

3 Democrat presidents and they can only draw 3k people. Trump draws that many people filing up his limo at a gas station. https://t.co/rApq3pz6UB — Joe Biden (parody) I'm incompetent to stand trial. (@CobraJoeBiden) March 5, 2024

Colbert is such a partisan hack. This event will probably be the highlight of his life.