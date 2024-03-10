Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Biden: “President Biden Deserves More Credit for the Historic Economic Results That He Has Delivered” (VIDEO)

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning to discuss Joe Biden’s reelection chances.

“Our new poll shows that Donald Trump has the edge on critical issues like the economy, inflation, and crime. How do you explain that? How do you turn it around?” Stephanopoulos asked Buttigieg.

“Well, I’m one of those who believes that President Biden deserves more credit for the historic economic results that he’s delivered,” Buttigieg replied.

“Credit doesn’t accrue unless you go out and take credit and explain how these things were achieved. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so energized by the President’s State of the Union address,” Buttigieg continued.

Watch:

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg on Pres. Biden’s speech: “Credit doesn’t accrue unless you go out and take credit and explain how these things were achieved. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so energized by the president’s State of the Union address.” https://t.co/S1QujMekx5 pic.twitter.com/0HmVZBxSaL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 10, 2024

If the economy and the direction of the country were on the right course, there wouldn’t need to be the need to go out and take credit.

Biden’s State of the Union was not received well by the average American.

In addition to the weak, angry, and divisive tone of the SOTU, only a handful of people showed up at Biden’s “rally” on Saturday.

Pro-Hamas protestors heckled Biden.

Watch:

Protesters interrupt Joe Biden’s Speech calling him “Genocide Joe” pic.twitter.com/ZgmUWqjhuP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2024

Taking a look at Trump’s Saturday well attended and enthusiatic rally in Rome, GA was a major contrast to Biden’s low turnout.

Watch: