Deep Thought With Kamala Harris: Today’s Big Person’s Word Is ‘Democracy’ (VIDEO)

by

The good people of Madison were gifted with a visit from Kamala Harris this week.

During her stop Kamala was generous enough to teach the eager liberal minds on “democracy.”

Kamala Harris: When we think about the strength of our democracy, you know, I think that there is a duality to the nature of democracy when it’s intact. Oh, it’s so strong in terms of what it does to uphold and protect individual rights and freedoms. So strong in its nature as it is very fragile. It will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

