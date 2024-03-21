DC Attorney General Drops Criminal Charges Against Gold Star Father Who Interrupted Biden’s State of the Union

by

Charges against a Gold Star father who yelled at Joe Biden during his State of the Union address have been dropped by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

Steve Nikoui, father of the late Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, was arrested for shouting “Abbey Gate” and “13 Marines” during Biden’s speech.

A terrorist suicide bomber killed his son during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Abbey Gate was the location where his son and 12 other Marines were killed.

The Blaze reports:

Several House Republicans, including Issa and Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas), had tried to intervene in the days after Nikoui’s arrest.

But it wasn’t until Speaker Mike Johnson (R) intervened, according to Rep. Mast, that Schwalb finally agreed to do the right thing and drop the charges.

The father has long requested that Biden honor the fallen Marines with a Rose Garden ceremony. He has also been fighting with the administration to retrieve his son’s belongings — including SIM cards that may provide them with more answers about what happened that day.

The names of the thirteen Marines are as follows:

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20
Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.