DC Attorney General Drops Criminal Charges Against Gold Star Father Who Interrupted Biden’s State of the Union

Charges against a Gold Star father who yelled at Joe Biden during his State of the Union address have been dropped by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

Steve Nikoui, father of the late Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, was arrested for shouting “Abbey Gate” and “13 Marines” during Biden’s speech.

A terrorist suicide bomber killed his son during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Joe Biden gets heckled by Gold Star Father Steve Nikoui. His son, Lance Col. Kareem Nikoui, was killed by a terrorist suicide bomber during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3BGGNguO6c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

Abbey Gate was the location where his son and 12 other Marines were killed.

Was just told that STEVE NIKOUI WAS ARRESTED for simply saying Abbey Gate, where his son was killed due to Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal What the FUCK https://t.co/uFz2GYRgOV — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 8, 2024

The Blaze reports:

Several House Republicans, including Issa and Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas), had tried to intervene in the days after Nikoui’s arrest. But it wasn’t until Speaker Mike Johnson (R) intervened, according to Rep. Mast, that Schwalb finally agreed to do the right thing and drop the charges.

The father has long requested that Biden honor the fallen Marines with a Rose Garden ceremony. He has also been fighting with the administration to retrieve his son’s belongings — including SIM cards that may provide them with more answers about what happened that day.

The names of the thirteen Marines are as follows: