Comedian Katt Williams on Joe Rogan’s Podcast: Transgenderism Is Connected to Satanic Baphomet Cult

Unless you have been living under a rock, the issue of Satanism among the elites – as well as in Hollywood and the Music Industry – isn’t anything new.

But even the better informed of us couldn’t help but gasp in horror at the new revelations from Comedian Katt Williams in Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“Comedian Katt Williams left podcast host Joe Rogan speechless Thursday after he linked transgenderism to occult rituals and Hollywood propaganda.

[Katt] ‘Right, but that’s what makes information so powerful is you don’t care how people feel about the ritual’, Williams responded. ‘It’s about, ‘does following the ritual work?’ And so you can fool yourself into thinking there isn’t one, but the evidence will be clear. So like when, I was like ‘all these guys are wearing dresses.’ Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, he keeps talking about people wearing dresses.’ It’s not like that. Look at it from a different way. Look at it – show me one person that ever wore a dress in Hollywood unsuccessfully. That’s how you understand what a ritual is’.

]…] Williams went viral in January after his appearance on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast for reviving his belief that Hollywood wants to make Black entertainers wear dresses.

The comedian claimed actor Martin Lawrence tried to get him in his ‘first dress’ in the 2011 film ‘Big Momma’s House: Like Father, Like Son’. Williams said he turned the role down after realizing the situation and expressed his disappointment in Lawrence’s push.”

Here is the complete segment:

“Katt: Look at it from a different way. Look at it. Show me one person that ever wore a dress in Hollywood unsuccessfully. That’s how you understand what a ritual is.

So, 20 years ago, I knew that transgenders was going to be a thing. It wasn’t because I was a prophet. It’s just, I had gotten so much information that I understood the things are circular.

So I understood that the earliest I had seen that word transgender was Baphomet, the transgender. And so I knew that in the ritual of Baphomet the transgender, to show allegiance to him, you had to kiss his ass ring.

Rogan: Really?

Katt: And it said both of those things. So I knew that both of those things will become popular in the future. And that somehow calling people the G.O.A.T. would be normalized over the sheep being always the most popular reference.”

