Out of Touch Elitist Bill Maher Lectures Ordinary Americans to “Quit Living with Their Head in the Toilet” and Be Thankful for Joe Biden (VIDEO)

It’s really true what they say. The Democrat elites really do hate the working class.

Clueless elitist Bill Maher lectured ordinary Americans suffering under the abuses of the Biden regime to quit “living with their head in the toilet” and be grateful for Joe Biden.

Working Americans ought to love this.

Maher, who is worth an estimated $120 million, actually posted this clip on his Twitter-X page.

He thinks it was clever. What a huge blunder.

Stop acting like life in America in 2024 is unbearable. Biden’s ratings are in the toilet not because he’s doing a bad job but because many Americans like living with their head in the toilet. pic.twitter.com/48HkQMVNnP — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 16, 2024

This did not go unnoticed. The replies were epic.

“Stop acting like life in America in 2024 is unbearable. Biden’s ratings are in the toilet not because he’s doing a bad job but because many Americans like living with their head in the toilet.” – Millionaire liberal elitist, with zero clue what it’s like living in the real world — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 16, 2024

Nice gaslighting, bro. We’ll trust the inflation rates, interest rates, mortgage/rental prices, gas prices, violent crime rates (underreported in Dem-run cities), our dwindling savings accounts, foreign wars, border invasion (7-10 million and counting) and our own eyes. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 16, 2024

But stop crying and vote for the senile old bastard responsible for this crap — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 16, 2024

