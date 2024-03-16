Out of Touch Elitist Bill Maher Lectures Ordinary Americans to “Quit Living with Their Head in the Toilet” and Be Thankful for Joe Biden (VIDEO)

by
Bill Maher lectures ordinary Americans to be thankful for Joe Biden. Wow, what a clueless chump.

It’s really true what they say. The Democrat elites really do hate the working class.

Clueless elitist Bill Maher lectured ordinary Americans suffering under the abuses of the Biden regime to quit “living with their head in the toilet” and be grateful for Joe Biden.

Working Americans ought to love this.

Maher, who is worth an estimated $120 million, actually posted this clip on his Twitter-X page.
He thinks it was clever. What a huge blunder.

This did not go unnoticed. The replies were epic.

Kevin Dalton: “Stop acting like life in America in 2024 is unbearable. Biden’s ratings are in the toilet not because he’s doing a bad job but because many Americans like living with their head in the toilet.” – Millionaire liberal elitist, with zero clue what it’s like living in the real world

Kyle Becker: Nice gaslighting, bro. We’ll trust the inflation rates, interest rates, mortgage/rental prices, gas prices, violent crime rates (underreported in Dem-run cities), our dwindling savings accounts, foreign wars, border invasion (7-10 million and counting) and our own eyes.

Vince Langman: Housing prices are up 24%, food prices up 25%, energy prices up 23%, crime is out of control, the border is wide open, and we’re on the verge of WWIII
But stop crying and vote for the senile old bastard responsible for this crap

Fweedom: Dude just shut up.

Sour Patch Lyds: When ws the last time you pumped your own gas, you leftist hack?

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

