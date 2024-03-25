Church of England Archdeacon Under Fire: “Let’s Have Anti-Whiteness”

Dr Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, a Church of England archdeacon, is under fire with calls for her resignation after “anti-white” comments she made online.

Threlfall-Holmes wrote on X, “Let’s have anti whiteness, and let’s smash the patriarchy.”

I went to a conference on whiteness last autumn. It was very good, very interesting and made me realise: whiteness is to race as patriarchy is to gender.

So yes, let’s have anti whiteness, & let’s smash the patriarchy.

That’s not anti-white, or anti-men, it’s anti-oppression. — Miranda Threlfall-Holmes (@MirandaTHolmes) March 21, 2024

GB News reports:

Last October, Dr Threlfall-Holmes, who advises church leaders on implanting safeguarding reforms, attended the “Racial Justice Conference” in Birmingham on “waking up to and addressing whiteness in the Anglican church”. The day-long event, organised by Reconciliation Initiatives, a charity working with Coventry Cathedral to help churches “contribute to reconciliation in wider society”, aimed to “encourage white participants to take next steps in facing their own whiteness, and in addressing institutional racism within Anglican churches and provinces”. Reconciliation Initiatives also runs a “Being White” course aimed at church members who “identify racially as white” which addresses “the ways we are caught up in a system of white superiority and white advantage in UK society”.

The Anglican church has increasingly signaled its woke priorities.

In March, the church announced it would be hiring a “deconstructing whiteness” officer as part of a new 11-person “racial justice unit.”

Senior clergy have also called for an increase of the church’s £100 million slavery reparations fund to raised to £1 billion.

In 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported that prominent forces within the Church of England want to abandon the Gospel in favor of referring to God in a “gender-neutral” manner.