CCP-Linked Battery Manufacturer Files Lawsuit to Evict Michigan Man From His Land

A battery manufacturing company that’s linked to the Chinese Communist Party has filed a lawsuit against a Michigan man who is refusing to leave his land, which is located near where the company is set to build its new plant.

Gotion Inc. previously bought over 270 acres of land in Big Rapids, Michigan, as it plans to build a $2.4 billion manufacturing plant.

Stephen Fenstermacher, who lives in Big Rapids, Michigan, sold some acres to Gotion Inc. under the condition he could still reside on his property.

Gotion Inc. has now filed a lawsuit to terminate its agreement with Fenstermacher and is looking to remove Fenstermacher from his land.

In the filing, Gotion Inc. claims Fenstermacher violated the contract’s terms.

Per Daily Caller:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Gotion’s failed plan to buy up farmland in another location in Michigan last year.

