Canada is Lost: Toronto Police Arrest Reporter David Menzies at Pro-Hamas Rally for Practicing Journalism (Video)

Photo: Video Thumbnail Rebel News/Youtube

On Friday, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested while trying to interview attendees at a Pro-Hamas rally in Toronto, Ontario.

According to Rebel News, the arrest comes just days after the announcement of David’s lawsuit against the RCMP “for a pattern of intimidation and exclusion following shocking displays of police brutality against David.”

Rebel News reports:

What transpired was a blatant disregard for civil liberties.

But David was in full compliance with the law. He presented his identification upon request. We have it all on camera.

Yet he was summarily apprehended and confined for exercising his right to document a public demonstration.

This is an outrageous infringement of freedom of the press and independent journalism where no offence was carried out at all and another example of the two-tiered policing that takes place every weekend.

Watch:

In January, The Gateway Pundit reported that Menzies was arrested after an encounter with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) during a recent attempt to question Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Video footage from the scene shows a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer purposely blocking Menzies as he tried to ask Minister Freeland questions.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

