British Police Detain Iranian Opposition Activist Niyak Ghorbanil for Holding “Hamas are Terrorists” Sign at Anti-Israel Protest in London

During an anti-Israel march in London on Saturday, counter-protestor and Iranian exile Niyak Ghorbanil was pulled to the ground, handcuffed, and arrested by police while holding a “Hamas are Terrorists” sign.

The Telegraph reports:

As police held him down he shouted “Shame on you” before saying “I wrote down Hamas is a terrorist organisation . . but they arrested me”.

The 38-year-old was de-arrested and released shortly after, with police saying he had been held for his own safety after an alleged assault was carried out against him.

Onlookers could be heard criticising the apparent disparity in police acting over Mr Ghorbani’s banner, but not some of those displayed in the main crowd of pro-Palestine protestors.

Ghorbani shared the following on X after the incident, “Just watch the video; it shows police grabbing me from amidst a crowd of Hamas supporters, pushing me back, forcibly taking my placard, throwing me to the ground with five others, and arresting me.”

“When I asked for the reason, they first said I intended to provoke the protesters, then after a few minutes, they said a woman had complained of harassment by me. After my friends presented the videos to the police at the detention site, they were convinced they had made a mistake! The police are completely reckless, and it’s shameful that they try to cover up their mistake without apology by lying! Shame on you, shame”

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

