BRITAIN CONQUERED? Pakistani Flag Flown From Westminster Abbey… During Holy Week!

The United Kingdom showcased its submission to mass immigration on Tuesday by flying the Pakistani flag above its most important Anglican church.

Footage shared across the X platform showed the flag of Pakistan flying above Westminster Abbey, an Anglican church in central London that is host to royal weddings, funerals, and other national occasions.

According to the Pakistan High Commission, the flag was hoisted to celebrate Pakistan Day, a national holiday commemorating the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan.

“Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, its leadership & people as well as for the continued friendship between the two countries,” the commission noted.

“A large number of British citizens, Churchgoers and officials from Pakistan High Commission attended the event.”

Such an act of deference is particularly offensive to Christians given Pakistan’s brutal persecution of its Christian minority, who are regularly the target of the country’s blasphemy laws.

According to Global Christian Relief, Christian persecution in Pakistan “includes large-scale kidnappings of young believers who are thrust into forced marriages, dreadful violence directed at churches on feast days, and societal discrimination.”

“Today, Christian persecution in Pakistan is evident in the form of job discrimination; over 80% of Pakistani believers are from these lower echelons of society and often work undesirable jobs,” the organization notes.

The rising of the another country’s flag is also a reflection of Britain’s large Pakistani population, many of whom hold Christianity in contempt. According to the most recent national census, there are around 1.5 million Pakistanis living in the UK, with that number growing every year.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

