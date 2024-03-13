BREAKING: Trump Wins Washington State Primary, Clinching GOP Nomination for 2024 – Video Message From Trump Added

UPDATE 11:40 PM – Scroll to the bottom to see a video message from Trump.

Donald Trump has won the Washington state primary, giving him the required number of delegates to clinch the GOP nomination for 2024.

It’s official. The 2024 election is now a race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Locking it up: Trump clinches 2024 Republican presidential nomination during Tuesday’s primaries Former President Trump is officially the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Trump clinched his party’s 2024 nomination Tuesday when Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state held primaries. With no major challengers left, both Trump and President Biden, who locked up his party’s nomination earlier in the evening, were on course to collect all or nearly all the delegates up for grabs in Tuesday’s contests, putting each of them over the top and making them the Democratic and Republican presumptive presidential nominees. Trump and his successor in the White House will formally become the two major party nominees this summer, as the Republicans and Democrats host their national nominating conventions in July and August, respectively. Trump had 1,078 delegates at the start of the day. He needed 1,215 to lock up the nomination.

The 2020 general election rematch will be the first since 1956, when President Dwight Eisenhower squared off against Adlai Stevenson in a replay of the 1952 presidential contest. A recent survey from the New York Times and Siena College found that Trump, benefitting from a boost in support from black and Hispanic voters, would handily win a rematch against Biden – 48% to 43%. The poll also showed Trump maintaining 97% of his core of supporters who backed his 2020 campaign while picking up 10% of former Biden voters. Several surveys also show Trump defeating Biden in a number key battleground states. Trump is besting Biden among registered voters in Arizona (49%-43%), Michigan (46%-44%), Nevada (48%-42%), North Carolina (50%-41%), Pennsylvania (49%-43%) and Wisconsin (46%-42%), according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult swing-state voter survey released late last month.

