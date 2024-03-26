BREAKING: RFK Jr. Announces His Pick For VP — Did He Just Hand Trump The Presidency?

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Robert F. Kennedy’s pick for vice president. Trump’s team has been hoping for a far-left candidate, which will likely help to attract disenfranchised Democrats to the candidate his own party pushed aside in favor of Dementia Joe.

From the outspoken anti-vax NY Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers to other interesting picks like former WWE wrestler Jesse Ventura, who served as MN governor in the 90s, former Democrat US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Nicole Shanahan, a CA lawyer with deep pockets who is also the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

RFK’s pick is said to be critical to his success as an Independent candidate running for President in 2024.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk just announced RFK’s pick for VP:

RFK’s VP choice, Nicole Shanahan, is a six-figure donor to… George Gascon, the pro-crime, Soros-backed prosecutor who helped wreck San Francisco and is currently wrecking LA. She also spent big on Measure J, a Los Angeles measure to reroute spending from law enforcement and prisons to “social services” and “mental health treatment” — in other words, not putting criminals and dangerous psychos behind bars.

This is a far-left pick by RFK, who is apparently looking to shore up his progressive bona fides.

Major red flag for commonsense independents and centrist voters who are also sick of rising crime but intrigued by his campaign.

Here’s a video that reveals some details about the ex-wife of Google founder Sergey Brin and the accusations against her that she was having an affair with Elon Musk, which she adamantly denies:

A new potential RFK Jr VP pick is the woman who backed his Super Bowl ad and was linked to Elon Musk! Her name is Nicole Shanahan! She is a six-figure donor to George Gascon, the pro-crime, Soros-backed prosecutor who helped wreck San Francisco and is currently wrecking LA.… pic.twitter.com/bwHum4YIgc — The Report (@TheReportX) March 26, 2024

Watch RFK explain why he chose the far-left, fellow lawyer Nicole Shanahan in this video where he made his announcement only moments ago:

JUST IN – RFK officially announces Nicole Shanahan as his running mate pic.twitter.com/1SCadDRq1e — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2024

Social media is lighting up with posts about Nicole Shanahan; most have pegged her as a far-left donor to radical Democrats like Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden:

RFK Jr. has named far-left Democrat donor and activist Nicole Shanahan his vice president. Nicole provided financial support to both Pete Buttigieg & Biden. She also funded Soros-backed DA George Gascón. pic.twitter.com/IL51Co5VTG — @amuse (@amuse) March 26, 2024

Shanahan appears to share RFK’s passion for pushing back on vaccinations, especially for children:

RFK Jr.’s VP Pick Calls for Chronic Disease Investigation Today, @RobertKennedyJr announced entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his VP running mate. She said, “Conditions like autism used to be one in 10,000. Now, here in the state of California, it is one in 22.” Three things are… pic.twitter.com/dsW0EuIMyt — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) March 26, 2024

Independent journalist Laura Loomer just tweeted about RFK’s choice for VP, calling her a “Marxist”—who “donates to Radical Democrats”:

Did you know that Nicole Shanahan, @RobertKennedyJr’s VP pic is the Ex-Wife of Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin? Per their divorce records, it was revealed that her ex husband accused his ex wife of having an affair with @elonmusk. She’s a Marxist who donates to Radical Democrats. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 26, 2024

Many are already saying that RFK’s pick will hurt Joe Biden in the general election. Did RFK’s far-left VP pick just seal the deal for Trump’s re-re-election in 2024?