BREAKING: California’s 169 Delegates Awarded to Trump With 0% Expected Votes in!

Donald Trump has been decisively declared the winner of the California GOP Presidential primary race and the 169 delegates.

President Trump was declared the winner in a twelfth-state moments after the polls closed in California at 11 pm ET.

Trump later soared to 73% of the vote when 35% of the results were in.

Trump’s RINO opponent, Nikki Haley, picked up just one win — hardly — in Vermont, where Democrats admitted to voting for her in the state’s open primary.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Biden-supporting Democrats in Vermont and likely other open primary states are voting for Nikki Haley in the open GOP Primaries despite having no plans to vote for her in the General Election this November.

Democrat Paul Somerset said, “I’m voting against Trump. I’m not voting for Haley” to “make Trump look weak.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, on what is arguably the most pivotal day in the race for the presidential nomination, Haley has returned to her home state with no public events slated for Super Tuesday evening.

Bill Melugin said on Fox it’s been “total radio silence” from the Nikki Haley campaign for the last four hours. She appears to have retreated to the basement after the massive embarrassment tonight.

Meanwhile, the 45th and 47th President, Donald J. Trump, celebrated with a massive Super Tuesday watch party at his Mar a Lago home.

Watch a replay of President Trump’s remarks earlier here:

Trump’s victories in 11 other states have been massive, taking home, as of 11:18 pm, at the lowest 61% in Massachusetts and a high of 83.7% in Trump Country Alabama!

Perhaps the most symbolic victory was in Colorado, where the radical left had Trump removed from the ballot in a court decision that was reversed by the United States Supreme Court on Monday.

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Tuesday, following the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling, Colorado’s radical Secretary of State Jenna Griswold declared on MSNBC that she knows the law better than ALL NINE Supreme Court Justices. Colorado Republicans told her to pound sand with their primary results.

We are still awaiting results out of Utah and Alaska. Polls in Alaska close at midnight Eastern time.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on President Trump’s near clean sweep in the Super Tuesday GOP Primaries.