Border Patrol Union Savages Joe Biden in Social Media Post

The Border Patrol Union savaged Joe Biden in a social media post on Saturday after his disastrous visit to a Texas border town earlier this week.

Joe Biden arrived in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday for a drive-by photo-op border visit.

Brownsville is a desolate stretch with virtually no illegal alien invasion compared to other hot spots such as El Paso and Eagle Pass.

Biden could barely walk. His stiff gait shocked the public.

Biden looks very confused as he begins his highly choreographed visit — shuffling along a desolate stretch of the border with no illegal aliens in sight pic.twitter.com/cpyBNk6wLo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.

Venezuela emptied its prisons and some of its most dangerous gang members and murderers have illegally crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation. Now they’re killing and raping innocent Americans.

Idiot Biden appeared surprised at the amount of fentanyl flowing across his open border. More than 70,000 Americans die every year from fentanyl-related deaths and Biden is acting surprised by the amount of drugs border patrol agents confiscate.

Biden appears surprised at the amount of fentanyl flowing across his open border — then does a little half-jog to show VIGOR pic.twitter.com/bzCM4QTEE4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

At one point during Biden’s visit to the border patrol headquarters, the camera briefly panned over and caught a glimpse of Biden’s gigantic teleprompter.

WATCH:

WATCH: The camera briefly catches a rare glimpse of Biden's gigantic teleprompter (which he still struggles to read) pic.twitter.com/9oTZz7gKxs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Biden callously shuffled away and ended his ‘border tour’ as someone shouted a question about a Georgia student murdered by one of his illegal aliens.

“Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley’s death!?” someone shouted.

Biden turned his back on America and shuffled away.

"Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley's death!?" BIDEN: *immediately shuffles out* pic.twitter.com/U8MtXkvCsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

The Border Patrol Union savaged Biden!