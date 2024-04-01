Border Patrol Detain Convicted Murderer, Child Rapist Re-Entering U.S. Via Southern Border

by

A convicted murderer and a child rapist were among a slew of illegal aliens arrested at the U.S. southern border this weekend, border patrol have oncfirmed.

The arrests were announced by U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Jason Owens on the X platform.

“USBP agents in Deming, NM arrested a Mexican national w/ prior convictions for 1st Degree Murder, Battery, Stalking, & Probation Violations,” Chief Owens explained on social media on Thursday.

“This is what’s known as an aggravated felon. He does not belong in the U.S., let alone in your communities.”

No other information was provided about the individual, whose face was covered in tattoos.

Meanwhile, USBP El Paso chief Anthony Good confirmed the arrest of two migrants, one of whom was previously convicted of raping a child.

“Santa Teresa & Las Cruces USBP agents apprehended 2 migrants from #Mexico & members of the Paisa Gang,” Good noted.

“One subject was previously convicted for Aggravated Rape of a Child in #Kansas. Both subjects will face criminal charges for illegal entry and formally removed from the U.S.”

Just this week, Owens revealed that people from over 160 countries had entered the U.S. illegally through the southern broder at the invitation of Joe Biden:

So far, this fiscal year alone, we have had people from 160 countries or more come across our border illegally. Every country and every region has smugglers that try to facilitate a pipeline for them to get to where they are going and they are connected with one another. If they are coming from Europe or coming from Asia they will find ways to get to maybe South America and from South America then they may make their way up to the Darien Gap and make their way to Central America and ultimately find their way to decision points that take them to different points along our borders.

Such incidents are sadly par for the course under the Biden regime, which is welcoming tens of thousands of illegals across the border every week, many of whom have criminal records and ties to organized crime.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.