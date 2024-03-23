Bill Melugin: Over 189,000 Illegal Aliens Encountered at Southern Border in February, Highest February on Record

Joe Biden’s America.

The numbers don’t lie. This is clear evidence that the Biden Regime has no interest in stopping the flood of illegal aliens crossing the border.

According to the CBP, there were nearly 190,000 illegal alien encounters at the southern border for the month of February, making it the highest recorded February.

According to Bill Melugin, the statistics do not include “gotaways.”

What is even more alarming is that there were 70 people arrested by the Border Patrol in fiscal year 2024 who were on the FBI’s terror watchlist.

Last month an illegal alien was arrested at the border who admitted to being a Hezbollah terrorist from Lebanon.

New York Post reported 22-year-old Basel Bassel Ebbadi was apprehended by Border Patrol on March 9th. After being questioned, he told authorities, “I’m going to try to make a bomb.”

Under the Biden regime, an estimated 11 to 12 million illegals have entered the US.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

A good portion of illegals that cross into the US are single, military aged males.

In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed the “broken” immigration system and refused to accept responsibility for the open border crisis.

