Biden’s Oval Office Meeting with Italy’s Meloni a Disaster (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy.

This is Joe Biden’s only public event for the day before he departs for Camp David for yet another weekend vacation.

According to the White House, Biden reaffirmed the strong relationship between the US and Italy. The two also discussed Ukraine, Gaza and China.

Biden’s meeting with Meloni was a disaster.

Creepy Joe Biden opened up his bilateral meeting with Meloni: “I played Ray Charles’ ‘Georgia’ as she walked in the door.”

Biden opens his meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni: "I played Ray Charles' 'Georgia' as she walked in the door." pic.twitter.com/63ZoQVBUhW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2024

Biden announced the US is “providing air drops of additional food and supplies” into Ukraine, but he bungled the announcement even though he was reading from his notecards.

Biden announces the U.S. is "providing air drops of additional food and supplies" into Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZZt7LV1EMg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2024

After screwing up his remarks, Biden smirked as his handlers shooed away reporters.

