Biden’s HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge Steps Down

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced she will resign from her cabinet position on March 22nd.

In her announcement, Fudged shared, “It has always been my belief that government can and should work for the people. For the last three years, I have fully embraced HUD’s mission to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all.”

“For that reason, it is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation effective March 22, 2024,” added Fudge.

Biden also released a statement regarding Fudge’s resignation and wrote, “From her time as a mayor to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country. I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter.”

Today, I announced my retirement and resignation as HUD Secretary effective March 22, 2024. I thank @POTUS for his confidence and trust in me to lead HUD in alignment with the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities. pic.twitter.com/hq1p9lldNX — Secretary Marcia L. Fudge (@SecFudge) March 11, 2024

Per ABC News:

My friend Marcia Fudge has been a true champion for the families, homeowners, and renters of America. Madam Secretary, I am grateful for your leadership, partnership, and dedication to advancing opportunity and equity. You are a trailblazer, and I’m proud to fight alongside you. pic.twitter.com/L76SOThWnV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 11, 2024

Fudge’s resignation comes just a month after John Kerry stepped down as special envoy on climate.

