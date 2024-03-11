Biden’s Handlers Cut Him Off by Starting Music After He Incoherently Mumbles (VIDEO)

by

The Democrats are really running this guy again.

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at the National League of Cities at the Marriott Marquis Washington.

Biden half-jogged as he came out on stage.

WATCH:

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of lies and gaffes.

“America is safer today than when I took office!” Biden shouted. “Violent crime rates are down nationwide in nearly every major category!”

This is a lie.

Homicide and violent crime rates are higher today than when Biden took office in January 2021.

Biden slurred his words and incoherently rambled.

WATCH:

Biden’s handlers cut him off by starting the music before he finished his remarks.

WATCH:

