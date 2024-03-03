“He Should Have Never Been in the White House” – President Trump Brings the House Down at “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Richmond, Virginia (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday. The hardest working President was in Greensboro, North Carolina at another rally earlier the same day.

Trump took the stage in Richmond to thunderous applause.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Richmond, VA pic.twitter.com/ZMi8SAi6Tc — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 2, 2024

President Trump received a very enthusiastic welcome from patriots in a packed house.

The crowd was chanting, “USA, USA, USA!”

Watch:

WATCH: HUGE, enthusiastic crowd greets President Trump in Richmond, VA pic.twitter.com/vyjicYZhXO — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 2, 2024

President Trump clearly stated that it’s time for Biden to be evicted from the White House and said that he should have never been there to begin with.

“You’re fired, get out of here, get out of here, get out of the White House. He should have never been in the White House. He should have never been in the White House, we wouldn’t be in this mess, but he should have never been there and everyone in this room knows it,” Trump said.

Watch:

“This November, Virginia is going to tell Crooked Joe Biden YOU’RE FIRED!” — President Trump in Richmond, VA pic.twitter.com/tGzLBQpPGn — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 2, 2024

President Trump also talked about protecting and securing the border from invasion. Under crooked Joe Biden, over 11 million illegals have entered the US.

“Among my very first actions upon taking office will be quite simply to seal the border and stop the invasion of our country,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump promises to “STOP THE INVASION” at our southern border during speech in Richmond, VA pic.twitter.com/8WRwzjZ0yN — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 2, 2024

