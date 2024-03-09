Biden Glitches Out at Gaffe-Filled PA Rally: “Pennsylvania, I have a Message for You – Send Me to Congress” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s handlers decided to send him out on the road for a rally on Friday following his disastrous State of the Union Address Thursday night.

Joe Biden used the bully pulpit to attack his predecessor and blame the former President for his unpopular and miserable record.

We’ve never seen such a deranged partisan hatefest like what Old Joe put us through last night.

The speech obviously took its toll. On Friday night Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania for a small rally of supporters. Joe was shot.

He’s never had such a confused performance. It was gaffe after gaffe.

Joe Biden asked the audience to send him to Congress.

Joe Biden: “Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: Send me to Congress.”

BIDEN: “Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!” pic.twitter.com/5LHZ4hVTb2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024

Joe Biden was never a US Representative and left the Senate in January 2009.

Biden then told the crowd that our freedoms came under attack on July the 6th? Huh?

BIDEN: “The U.S. Capitol — the same building where our freedoms came under assault on July the 6th!” pic.twitter.com/FYiMUr98Ee — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024

If you’re going to lie, Joe, it helps to keep your dates right anyway!

And Joe Biden admitted that almost every world leader has grabbed his arm, pulled him aside, and said, “You can’t win again.”

Biden says almost every world leader has grabbed his arm, pulled him aside, and said “you can’t win again” pic.twitter.com/jcva1PRPH1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024

Clearly, the world leaders are right. Unless, of course, he cheats.