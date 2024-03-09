Biden Glitches Out at Gaffe-Filled PA Rally: “Pennsylvania, I have a Message for You – Send Me to Congress” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden glitches out at Pennsylvania rally – thinks he’s running for congress.

Joe Biden’s handlers decided to send him out on the road for a rally on Friday following his disastrous State of the Union Address Thursday night.

Joe Biden used the bully pulpit to attack his predecessor and blame the former President for his unpopular and miserable record.

We’ve never seen such a deranged partisan hatefest like what Old Joe put us through last night.

The speech obviously took its toll.  On Friday night Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania for a small rally of supporters.  Joe was shot.

He’s never had such a confused performance. It was gaffe after gaffe.

Joe Biden asked the audience to send him to Congress.

Joe Biden: “Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: Send me to Congress.”

Joe Biden was never a US Representative and left the Senate in January 2009.

Biden then told the crowd that our freedoms came under attack on July the 6th? Huh?

If you’re going to lie, Joe, it helps to keep your dates right anyway!

And Joe Biden admitted that almost every world leader has grabbed his arm, pulled him aside, and said, “You can’t win again.”

Clearly, the world leaders are right. Unless, of course, he cheats.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

