Biased Federal Judge Handling January 6 Cases Goes on CNN to Rip Trump in Unprecedented TV Interview (VIDEO)

In an appalling violation of the code of ethics, US District Judge Reggie Walton went on CNN to speak publicly about pending legal matters.

Judge Walton, a Bush appointee, spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Thursday evening about threats he has received after he called Trump a “charlatan” and rendered excessive punishment to J6 defendants.

“I’ve had more threats than what used to be the case,” the judge said referring to a January 6 case he oversaw.

Even Kaitlan Collins conceded that it is “rare that we get to hear from a sitting federal judge.”

“I’m wondering, what made you speak out tonight and speak publicly?” Kaitlan Collins asked Judge Walton.

“I think it’s important in order to preserve our democracy that we maintain the rule of law…I think it’s important that we judges speak out..” Walton said.

Kaitlan Collins repeatedly asked Judge Walton about Trump’s statements on Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter.

President Trump on Wednesday said the daughter of the far-left judge who just hit him with a gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case posted a photo of him behind bars.

Trump called on NY Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself after his daughter who represents “Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals,” posted a picture of him in jail.

An X account allegedly belonging to Loren Merchan (it hasn’t been confirmed to be her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.

Judge Walton has blocked video and audio from his courtroom as he throws the book at J6 defendants but he ran to CNN rip Trump about a pending legal matter.

Walton, a SITTING JUDGE, weighed in on Trump’s statements defending himself against Judge Merchan, his conflicted daughter Loren Merchan and the latest gag order.

“It’s very disconcerting to have someone making comments about a judge, and it’s particularly problematic when those comments are in the form of a threat, especially if they’re directed at one’s family,” Walton said. “We do these jobs because we’re committed to the rule of law and we believe in the rule of law, and the rule of law can only function effectively when we have judges who are prepared to carry out their duties without the threat of potential physical harm.”

WATCH:

Recall that Judge Walton went off on President Trump after a jury in his court indicted a non-violent J6 defendant on six charges.

“I think our democracy is in trouble because, unfortunately, we have charlatans like our former president who doesn’t, in my view, really care about democracy but only about power,” Walton previously said.