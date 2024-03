The Gateway Pundit reported that the top US intelligence agency sent out a list recently of banned terms that may be offensive to some Americans.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is responsible for handling the country’s spy apparatus.

The list released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) includes terms like “jihadists” and “radical Islamists” that may be offensive to all Muslims.

