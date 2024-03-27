Beyond the Headlines with Elijah Schaffer: NEW DETAILS in Maryland Bridge Collapse.. You Won’t Believe THIS

Early Tuesday morning, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD, collapsed after a cargo ship collided with a support column, causing the bridge to collapse. The Francis Scott Key Bridge is a significant commuter route carrying the Baltimore Beltway I-695 over the Patapsco River at the southern end of the Baltimore Harbor.

In the video below, the ship’s lights can be seen going off and then on again as it appears to pass by the support column. Suddenly and inexplicably, the lights on the cargo ship are turned back on as the ship appears to turn toward the support column and hits it head-on.

Investigative reporter Lara Logan reported Tuesday that this was not an accident; it was a brilliant “strategic attack.”

Independent journalist Lara Logan has uncovered some interesting intel regarding the recent catastrophic disaster at the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. Shortly after the incident, theories sprouted up all over the internet, with some attributing the crash to incompetence, but some.. proposing something more sinister. Was this simply an accident, or an attack on one of America’s most vital ports? Elijah Schaffer discusses more on today’s Beyond the Headlines.